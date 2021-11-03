It’s Turkey Call Time

Photo opp with kids, live turkeys, turkey mascots kick off

31st annual ThunderCloud Subs Turkey Trot month Thurs., Nov. 4, 10:30 a.m.

WHAT

Dressed for the season in handmade turkey hats, 35 four- and five-year-old kids will “call” two live turkeys, meet ThunderCloud Subs’ costumed turkey mascots, and sing holiday songs, all in anticipation of the 31st annual ThunderCloud Subs Turkey Trot and Stepping Stone School Kids’ K, which will be a LIVE, in-person (as well as virtual) event this year on Thanksgiving day.

WHEN

Thursday, Nov. 4, 10:30 a.m.

WHERE

Stepping Stone School, 8121 Shoal Creek Blvd. (near Steck Ave.). The event is outside, everyone should enter through the gate into the fenced area.

WHO

Stepping Stone School students, two live wild turkeys from Capitol Zoo, two ThunderCloud Subs Turkey Trot costumed turkey mascots, Trot director and ThunderCloud co-owner Mike Haggerty, Caritas (the Trot’s beneficiary) executive director Jo Kathryn Quinn, and Stepping Stone School owner and executive director Rhonda Paver

WHY

The ThunderCloud Subs Turkey Trot is Austin’s favorite Thanksgiving day tradition with 100 percent of proceeds benefiting Caritas of Austin. Last year’s event was 100 percent virtual—this year will be LIVE, as well as virtual. Registration is open at www.thundercloud.com.

About Caritas of Austin

Caritas of Austin’s mission is to prevent and end homelessness in Greater Austin. We believe that when people have a stable place to call home, they can reach their full potential and contribute to the community. Caritas builds well-being for hundreds experiencing homelessness each year by making sure they have a stable home, healthy food, jobs, and the life skills to thrive. Learn more at www.caritasofaustin.org.

About Stepping Stone School

Stepping Stone School has 20 locations and has cared for more than 50,000 central Texas children since 1979. Serving the community is one of Stepping Stone School’s core values, along with consistently exercising their philanthropic commitment to their community through donations of time, money, and resources to organizations whose missions are to better the lives and education of children and families. www.steppingstoneschool.com.