The countdown to Christmas is underway, but there’s still plenty of time get into the holiday spirit. We’ve got the scoop on how to make a festive classic: the gingerbread house. Gather family and friends to build this iconic holiday craft. You can even create a friendly competition to see who can build the jolliest home of them all!

What You Need

graham crackers

white icing

quart-sized plastic bag

scissors

paper plate or cardboard

assorted candy (chocolate chips, sprinkles, gumdrops, peppermints, marshmallows and candy canes)

powdered sugar

What You Do

Scoop the icing into the quart-sized plastic bag and seal it tightly. Squeeze all the icing into one of the bottom corners and, using scissors, cut a small hole at the tip of the corner. This will be your piping bag! Create the base foundation of your home by placing an even number of graham cracker sheets in a square or rectangular shape flat on the paper plate. Use frosting as “glue” to stick the graham crackers together. Build the walls of your home using large graham cracker sheets and icing “glue.” Place two full graham cracker sheets at angles on the top edge of the walls to make the roof. Secure the roof with icing. Use your imagination and creativity to decorate the outside of your gingerbread home with assorted candies. Add finishing touches by sprinkling powdered sugar on top to give your home a snowy look.

Enjoy your masterpiece, and eat it, too!

