The countdown to Christmas is underway, but there’s still plenty of time get into the holiday spirit. We’ve got the scoop on how to make a festive classic: the gingerbread house. Gather family and friends to build this iconic holiday craft. You can even create a friendly competition to see who can build the jolliest home of them all!
What You Need
- graham crackers
- white icing
- quart-sized plastic bag
- scissors
- paper plate or cardboard
- assorted candy (chocolate chips, sprinkles, gumdrops, peppermints, marshmallows and candy canes)
- powdered sugar
What You Do
- Scoop the icing into the quart-sized plastic bag and seal it tightly. Squeeze all the icing into one of the bottom corners and, using scissors, cut a small hole at the tip of the corner. This will be your piping bag!
- Create the base foundation of your home by placing an even number of graham cracker sheets in a square or rectangular shape flat on the paper plate. Use frosting as “glue” to stick the graham crackers together.
- Build the walls of your home using large graham cracker sheets and icing “glue.”
- Place two full graham cracker sheets at angles on the top edge of the walls to make the roof. Secure the roof with icing.
- Use your imagination and creativity to decorate the outside of your gingerbread home with assorted candies. Add finishing touches by sprinkling powdered sugar on top to give your home a snowy look.
Enjoy your masterpiece, and eat it, too!
