As the sun shines longer each day and temperatures rise, cool off this summer with fun-to-make and healthy-to-eat homemade popsicles. They don’t just offer a welcome chill to the summer heat, but they also provide a nutritious dose of fruit.

Fruits not only pack a natural sweetness, but they are low in fat, sodium and calories. In addition to adding fiber and vitamin C to your diet, they are sources of important daily nutrients like potassium and folic acid, making them the perfect ingredient for our tropical summer popsicles.

What You Need:

Orange juice

Strawberries

Pineapple

Kiwi

Blueberries

Small plastic cups or popsicle molds

Wooden or reusable popsicle sticks

What You Do:

With parental supervision, cut all fruits into bite-sized chunks and layer into the cup or mold. Nestle the popsicle stick into the fruit, allowing the fruit layers to hold the popsicle stick up. Pour orange juice over the fruit in the cup until molds are full. Place molds in the freezer for at least 4 hours or overnight. Enjoy!

The best part about this popsicle recipe is that you can tweak and adapt it to fit your favorite foods. For example, swap out the orange juice for a different flavor of juice and get another unique combination.

