A juice cleanse is a modern twist on the New Year’s resolution. But what is a cleanse, or detox, and is it right for you? And what will your kids eat while you try a cleanse? According to Juiceitup.com, a cleanse is a period of time where you replace meals with fresh pressed or squeezed juices. A cleanse allows the body to take a break from digesting normal, non-liquid, food, and “detoxifies the body from substances that create exhaustion, indigestion, fatigue, inflammation, weight issues, skin problems, and inflammation.” A cleanse can last from a few days to a few weeks. Cleanses are usually not recommended for children, though juices and smoothies can be a great addition to their diets. Austin offers lots of places for juicy jaunts for kids and their adults—both cleansers and juice drinkers!

Juiceland

Established in 2001, Juiceland has 27 Austin locations, including the original on Barton Springs Road. Juiceland encourages Austinites to embrace health, wellness, and vibrant plant-based diets, which they believe will ultimately impact other people and the planet positively. They say their raw, cold-pressed juices, featuring fresh fruit, juices, and no-ice fillers, provide “energy to empower healthy choices.” Juiceland’s 9 oz. smoothies come in flavors like Honey Berry and Raspberry Hoorah, sure to please kids while adults peruse options with creative ingredients like BamBam (juice, fruits, hemp protein and spirulina) Percolator (cold brew coffee and cacao) and Morning Sunrise (local bee pollen and fruits). Information about cleansing can be found at www.juiceland.com. Juiceland is open Mon.- Sat., 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sun. 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. at various locations.

Juice Austin

This innovative company provides walk up drinks and food in a cool location at 1221 S. Congress Ave., and also brings its mobile food trucks to weddings, concerts, festivals, races, and other events. It can customize options on trucks, but in general will have juices, smoothies, bowls, salads, shots, and sandwiches. Juice Austin has five cleanse options that profess to “reboot your eating and diet.” They include Green Cleanse, Clean-eating Cleanse, Advanced Green, Roots Cleanse, and Custom Cleanse. There is nothing designated just for children on their menu, but their 12-24 oz. fruit juices, granola bowls, and build-your-own smoothies and salads provide healthy and delicious options even for picky eaters. For more information about hours and menu items, visit www.juiceaustin.com.

Daily Juice Café

Starting in 2003, this Austin-born enterprise was conceived on the idea that clean eating (and drinking) could transform a person’s life. All of the juices are either freshly squeezed or cold- pressed, and never processed. They also offer total juice cleanse programs, whole ingredient smoothies (no ice), and light takeaway meals. Whether it’s made-to-order juice, or some of their signature drinks, juice lovers will delight in the variety and convenience of their fare. Try the “Bird of Paradise” which includes spinach, carrot, celery, cucumber, orange, pineapple, ginger, and lemon. For the kids, keep it simple with freshly pressed carrot, pineapple, or apple juice with a touch of ginger or lemon. Or maybe a delicious mint lemonade with lemon, agave, mint, and filtered water. Also, smoothies. Do not underestimate the power of the smoothie! Try a Marigold— mango, peach, and orange juice. Daily Juice Café currently operates five locations around Austin: Far West Blvd., Four Points HEB, Burnet Rd. near 183, Westlake, and Bee Cave/Lakeway. For more information, visit www.dailyjuicecafe.com.

If you decide to take a juicy jaunt into the brave new world of cleanses this year, a vitamin-D soaked sunny winter day in Austin can’t help but be improved by sharing a colorful, yummy fruit or vegetable drink with someone you love, big or small. Bottoms up!