Keep Austin Beautiful Day will take place on April 10. Each April, Keep Austin Beautiful mobilizes hundreds of volunteers for an impressive day of community service throughout the greater Austin area.

This year, individuals and members of the same household can participate by removing litter from their favorite neighborhood spots. A limited number of free cleanup kits and t-shirts will be available through Keep Austin Beautiful. Register at keepaustinbeautiful.org/volunteer-opportunities.

To kick off the day, Keep Austin Beautiful will be hosting an interactive Facebook Live event from 9-10 a.m. that will include family fun activities, incentives and more.