Keep Austin Beautiful will host its annual city-wide Clean Sweep event on Saturday, April 8. The event includes over 130 service projects in one day. Volunteers are still needed to help with the volunteer appreciation party at Huston-Tillotson University beginning at 11:30 a.m. In addition, several cleanup sites still need volunteers.

Party volunteer tasks include coordinating the unique objects contest table, organizing returned cleanup supplies, serving lunch or helping with recycling and composting at the event. Volunteer attendees will enjoy live music from The Gin Racers, free lunch, family-friendly activities, door prizes and an extra special sweet surprise.

Cleanup site volunteers can choose from street cleanups, creek restoration projects and many other community service opportunities. Ranging from on-the-water cleanups with kayaks and canoes to cleanups of illegal dumpsites filling 40 foot dumpsters, the event is expected to remove 25 tons of trash from public spaces.

To register as a volunteer, visit Clean Sweep.