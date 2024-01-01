Kerbey Lane Cafe

Outside of providing delicious, affordable meals to the community, Kerbey Lane Café also gives back. Last year it launched Kerbey Kindness, which is a platform for regularly lending support to local organizations in need. Kerbey Lane Café also supports local artists. Dine-in guests enjoy walls lined with beautiful, rotating art. Art shows last four months and artists, keep all proceeds from their sales. These are the small touches that remind us that David and Patricia Ayer built more than a diner; they built a lasting Austin icon.

Brittany Williams is a writer and Realtor® in Austin where she loves exploring the city’s green spaces with her husband, son and daughter.