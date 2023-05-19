Austin Family
Kerbey Lane Kids Eat Free All Week

Austin in Action

As the school year comes to a close and summer activities begin, Kerbey Lane All Day Cafe™ is making this transition easier for families through its Kids Eat Free special. To celebrate the last week of school in Austin, from May 22-26, children under 12 eat free all week. 

 

This offer is valid at all Kerbey Lane locations with the purchase of an adult entree. 

The family-owned restaurant group has been a local staple for families, providing budget-friendly, scratch-made and thoughtfully-sourced meals for more than 40 years. 

