Robert Rodriguez’s latest family flick, “We Can Be Heroes,” is now showing on Netflix. In the style of “Spy Kids” and “The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl,” the film follows a group of young heroes who must rise to the challenge when their parent heroes have been taken captive.

 

Filmed in Austin, Rodriguez’s use of the city as backdrop, along with a cameo of Mayor Adler as Mayor Doolittle, adds another element of entertainment for Austin audiences. Rodriguez’s daughter and two of his sons contributed to “We Can Be Heroes,” making it a family film in more ways than one.

