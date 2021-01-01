Austin’s own Ian McKenna was recently named one of the top five finalists for Time magazine’s Kid of the Year award. A senior at LASA High School, McKenna has grown over 20,000 pounds of produce for those in need over the course of the past seven years. His project began in an effort to alleviate hunger among the quarter of his elementary school population that did not have enough to eat at home.

Over the years, the scope of his project grew from the confines of his backyard and school garden to incorporate five other area schools. Vegetables and produce from McKenna’s Giving Garden continue to go to families in need as well as local food pantries.

McKenna also cooks meals on weekends to distribute to the hungry. During COVID, he began offering online cooking classes to teach people how to prepare dishes and to encourage families to eat their veggies.