The Scholastic News Kids Press Corps, an organization that covers “news for kids, by kids” since 2000, has announced its reporters for 2018-19 will include a student from Cedar Park. Truman J. Hamade, a 6th grader at Redeemer Lutheran School, will join 44 other kid reporters to cover breaking news, trending topics, entertainment, sports, local stories and more.

 

Truman says he has met a lot of journalists and reporters – including legendary newsman Dan Rather – who have given him tips. “I really like learning new things, meeting new people and writing about my experiences,” he says. “I have learned a lot about how hard it is to tell a good story. I have learned to ask the right kind of questions and prepare those ahead of time.”

 

Kid Reporter coverage can be found at scholastic.com/kidspress and in select issues of Scholastic Classroom Magazines, which reach more than 25 million students in classrooms nationwide.

 

