Austin-owned SPIBelt has debuted a product just for children. The Kids’ SPIBelt is designed to carry medical supplies such as insulin pumps, inhalers, EpiPens and CGMs (continuous glucose monitoring systems). Slimmer than a fanny pack and sized for kids, the belt holds supplies close to the body without tangling or bouncing. A pass-through hole allows for discreet tubing.

SPIBelt was founded in 2007 by Kim Overton, who created the original SPIBelt (SPI stands for Small Personal Items) after attending ACLFest and struggling with where to store her keys. The Kids’ SPIBelt retails for $18.99.