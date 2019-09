Kiddie Academy of Bee Cave, located at 16003 TX-71 W. in Bee Cave, will have an open house Oct. 12 from noon to 2:00 p.m. Kiddie Academy of Bee Cave is where community matters and a child’s developmental growth takes high priority. They offer healthy meals as well as a nurturing environment to help shape a well-rounded and confident child. For more information, visit https://kiddieacademy.com/academies/bee-cave/.