The Texas Book Festival says its Kids on Congress venue will incorporate kids’ events and entertainment. The festival, on Oct. 27 and 28, will include children’s book authors Jacqueline Woodson, Dan Santat and Minh Lê, Yuyi Morales, Megan McDonald, Sharon Draper and Nathan Hale. A quiet place for young readers will be available at the Kids’ Reading Retreat at 9th and Congress. East of 10th and Congress, children will be able to find the TAME Trailblazer, a hands-on mobile science museum. Kids can also travel the festival with their own passport. When they collect five or more signatures at the passport stations, kids will receive a coupon for a free tiny scoop of Amy’s Ice Cream.

Kids on Congress tents will include the following:

The Read Me a Story Tent with stories read aloud every half hour, with illustrators creating picture books for younger readers.

The Latinx Lit Tent with a bilingual story time in English and Spanish.

The Next Chapter Tent with middle grade chapter book authors.

A central tent with kids’ programming.

The programming schedule includes:

Saturday, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Carmela Full of Wishes with Matt de la Peña and Christian Robinson

Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Nathan Hale’s Latest Tale: Lafayette

Saturday, 1:30-2:15 p.m., Drawn Together with Dan Santat and Minh Lê

Saturday, 2:30-3:15 p.m., Magic Tree House in Texas! with Mary Pope Osborne and Natalie Pope Boyce

Sunday, 12-12:45 p.m., (Don’t) Grow Up, David!

Sunday, 1:00-1:45 p.m., Friends Forever with Erin Entrada Kelly and Annie Barrows

In addition, the festival will host two prominent authors for young readers at First United Methodist Church. CEO of Girl Scouts of Central Texas Sylvia Acevedo will present her memoir for young readers, Path to the Sky, on Oct. 27 at 11:30 a.m. National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature Jacqueline Woodson will present her two new books, Harbor Me and The Day You Begin on Oct. 27 at 12:30 p.m.

All events at Kids on Congress are free and open to the public. The complete schedule for the 2018 Texas Book Festival is available at www.texasbookfestival.org.