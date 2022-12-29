Kids Combat Food Insecurity

Many families experience food insecurity, making the holidays a great time to support local food banks. During the month of December, six Primrose schools across Austin donated 1,697 canned goods, 414 pounds of food and $1,821 to five local charities throughout the Austin area.

This donation is a part of Primrose’s Caring & Giving initiative which encourages children to complete age-appropriate household chores for allowance money to buy canned goods. This initiative fosters giving without expectation, a key component of the Primrose curriculum.

“Experience-based lessons of service and compassion are woven throughout our curriculum, which guide our teachers and families as they nurture good citizens in the classroom, in the home and in the community,” said Jo Kirchner, CEO, Primrose Schools. “We believe by educating children to be service-minded and to give without expectation, we are working together toward a brighter future of caring, community-oriented citizens.”