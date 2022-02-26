Kids Heart Challenge Redeemer School raised $25,000 in two weeks for the Kids Heart Challenge through the American Heart Association. Students completed fun, heart-healthy activities in P.E. while learning to take care of their hearts. They also made videos and asked for donations from friends and family. Over the years of participating in the Kids Heart Challenge, Redeemer has contributed over $213,000 to the American Heart Association. Students’ and donors’ hearts were big! Redeemer School students raised the most money of any school in the region.