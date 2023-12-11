

KMFA Classical 89.5 has launched the new Kids on Key initiative aimed at building access to music in Central Texas schools by providing free musical instruments and other classroom resources. Area public school teachers can register at

www.kmfa.org/kidsonkey using their school district email. Registration includes selecting instrument needs and other benefits they wish to receive. To date, more than 40 classrooms have signed up with registration still open.

All resources will be supplied and delivered through a partnership with local Austin music retailer, Strait Music.

While the current resource list is dedicated to elementary levels, KMFA looks to expand the program to accommodate middle and high school levels. Current resources include: ukeleles, boomwhackers, recorders, percussion sets, xylophones, instrument repair kits and online music curriculum subscriptions.