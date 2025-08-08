 kidsActing Studio officially opens its new theatre at the Linc in Austin for its first full season!

AUSTIN, TX – August 2025 – kidsActing Studio, beloved for empowering Austin-area youth through performing arts since 1980, proudly announces the grand opening of its brand-new theatre located at The Linc (Highland Mall), at 6406 N. IH‑35, Suite 2150 (kidsactingstudio.com). The new facility spans an impressive 8,500 square feet and features an intimate 160‑seat theatre, specially designed to host the full‑scale productions that kidsActing is known for; their full-scale musical and play productions such as Willy Wonka, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Into the Woods, Mary Poppins, and more. In these classes, students rehearse once a week at one of their 12 locations close to home and then come to the theater for their dress rehearsals and performances. kidsActing hires local professional and award-winning designers and artists to create the magical sets, costumes, props, lighting, and sound for each show. A truly magical experience for every student on the stage.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to launch our new permanent theatre home at The Linc,” says Production Manager Jazz Miller. “This new space not only gives our students a professional‑quality stage to shine on—it also vastly expands our creative capacity behind the scenes.” kidsActing Studio’s mission is to create a safe, fun, and encouraging environment where young people (ages 3–19) can be creative, expressive, confident, and most importantly, themselves while having fun. Their classes and camps are regularly voted Austin’s Best and most FUN Place to Learn Acting by parents throughout the community. Additional programs offered at kidsActing include award-winning after‑school classes and school‑break and summer camps: – Triple Threat: Sing, dance, and act—ideal for ages 5–16 – Adventures in Acting: Story‑based play and ensemble work for ages 5–13 – Imagination Friends: Creative ½‑day sessions for ages 3–5 – Acting for TV & Film – Comedy & Improv – Show Choir – Tech Theatre – where students get to work backstage on shows at the new theatre!

“From summer camps to full‑scale musicals and plays, we’ve built this space to fully support our mission: to nurture confidence, imagination, and growth through theatre in a supportive and fun environment,” said Executive Director Tiffany Williams. Visit www.kidsactingstudio.com to learn more and enroll in fall classes or camps. kidsActing Studio looks forward to welcoming students, families, and the Austin community into this new theatrical home—where imagination takes the spotlight.

kidsActing Studio The Linc, Suite 2150, 6406 N. IH‑35, Austin, TX 78752 512‑836‑5437

info@kidsactingstudio.com

www.kidsactingstudio.com