Redeemer Lutheran School in north Austin is now offering a program called Kinder Bridge. The program supports both 4-year-olds who are ready for kindergarten but miss the cutoff date and 5-year-olds who need educational growth before entering kindergarten.

 

The curriculum includes elements of pre-kindergarten and kindergarten programs and utilizes smaller class sizes. Core subjects include language arts, math, science, social studies and faith development. Additional time is spent on social-emotional learning, music, art, physical education, Spanish and science enrichment.

 

