Parents of children entering school for the first time can order a certified birth certificate via the Texas.gov Online Vital Records Application. This official service, offered in conjunction with the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), provides easy-to-follow instructions in English or Spanish for a secure and convenient experience.

The price of an online birth certificate is $22 per record, the same as a walk-in or mail order. Most orders are processed within 10 to 15 business days. Marriage and divorce verifications, as well as certified death certificates, can also be ordered through this online service.

The DSHS says it has received positive comments regarding the service.

For a demonstration on how to order a vital record online, visit the Texas.gov YouTube channel where you can watch a short video with step-by-step instructions.