Celebrating its 90th year, the ABC Kite Fest will return to Zilker Park on March 31. This year’s festival will include a new pet area, corporate hospitality section and event app so festival-goers can stay in the know and up-to-date on event happenings.

Returning to the festival are favorites such as the kite contest, MossFest children’s concert, fun run and kids’ club with bounce houses, rock climbing and more. As in past years, the festival will benefit Communities in Schools of Central Texas and the Moss Pieratt Foundation. Kite Fest officials say both organizations received $20,000 donations following the 2018 event. For more information, visit abckitefest.org.