A cherished Austin tradition returns to Zilker Park on March 4. The ABC Kite Fest lets you witness thousands of kites soaring along the city skyline while enjoying local eats and drinks, a kite showcase and contest, a children’s concert and the festival’s first-ever fun run.

“The ABC Kite Fest is one of our city’s greatest traditions and historically marks the beginning of the spring season in Austin,” says Bobby Jenkins, CEO and owner of ABC Home & Commercial Services.

The event is free fun for the whole family. Highlights include the Anteater Fun Run at 9:30 a.m., the MossFest children’s concert from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Exchange Club Kite Showcase and Contest from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., plus the Kids Club all-day activity center. VIP tickets are available and provide parking and catered food options.

For more information, visit abckitefestival.org.