Austin Family magazine garnered a couple of awards at the annual conference of the Parenting Media Association. For his monthly “Family Connections” column, Richard Singleton received a silver award. “The author employs his expertise in family counseling, as well as the latest research, to offer sound advice on everyday parenting matters,” the judges note. “The writing commands respect without being overbearing.”

For her design of the Summer Family Fun Guide in 2018, designer Susie Forbes received a gold award. “The design of this delightful guide reflects summer,” say the judges. “It’s full of color and visuals. The organization eliminates clutter and it invites the reader into the pages.”