A new service for nursing moms has arrived in Austin. Milk Diva Lactation Services, founded by Naiomi Catron, RN, IBCLC, opened in June and offers education-focused, evidence-based breastfeeding services with in-home or in-office consultations. Milk Diva also offers online prenatal birthing and breastfeeding courses.

“Our main objective is to give nursing moms the confidence to succeed on their own,” says Catron, who is bilingual, certified in obstetrics and a Board Certified Lactation Consultant.