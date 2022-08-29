The 28th Annual Lake Travis Cleanup will take place on Sunday, September 11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Founded in 1995 by a group of divers, the Lake Travis Cleanup is the largest scuba diving and shoreline cleanup in Texas. More than 1,000 volunteers will remove and recycle trash from the waters and along the shores of Lake Travis. All ages are welcome to participate.

The cleanup celebrates the importance of the Colorado River to our community. At the same time, it helps raise awareness of the fact that “trash travels,” emphasizing the importance of keeping the Highland Lakes healthy and clean.

All volunteers receive an event t-shirt and a virtual swag bag with coupons and discounts for local eateries and shops around the lake. Registration is now open at laketraviscleanup.org.