Lakeside Light Show

For months now, owners of Mozart’s Coffee Roasters on Lake Austin have worked with state and city governments and their own technology, production and service teams to create a glorious and socially distant 2020 “COVID Cautious Christmas Light Show” that will run through Jan. 6.

From parking and special entries to eating, drinking and special effects, this year’s light show is completely COVID-compliant. To curtail the usual crush, Mozart’s is launching a reservation-only ticketing system that will allow revelers to book a socially-distanced table or standing place for $10 for one of six hour-long shows that run nightly from 6 p.m. to midnight.

Enjoy live musical entertainment with the show. To save time and have treats waiting for you, you can preorder bottomless hot chocolate and coffee drinks, Bavarian pretzels, fresh-baked brownies, holiday cookies and other goodies.

“Just weeks before the pandemic began, we had already begun our journey around the world to find pieces of joy to share with Austin,” says Light Show Director Katrine Formby. “It has been organized with a thorough health and safety precaution plan, and I can guarantee that it will be absolutely beautiful, as well.”