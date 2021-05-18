Latinitas’s Startup Chica Conference

Creating a platform for the next generation of Black, Indigenous People of Color (BIPOC) storytellers, Latinitas Startup Chica Conference teaches girls and teens how to make their own media, podcasts, films, networks and channels.

The event’s keynote will be delivered by industry leader and social entrepreneur Sara Mora, founder of Population MIC, an initiative and project that empowers activists by providing them with media and storytelling tools to help spread their message.

In its 10th iteration, Startup Chica has welcomed approximately 1,000 girls nationwide and beyond. Attendees will be tasked to develop their own media product and business plan with the help of coaches and presentations from media founders. A virtual national event, girls will focus on the representation of BIPOC in media and will be walked through lessons in public speaking, marketing, budgeting and pitching. At the end of the conference, girls will present their business solutions to a panel of judges.

REGISTER TO ATTEND OR VOLUNTEER: www.startupchica.com