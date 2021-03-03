On March 6, 2021, Caminos will present the third annual Breaking Barriers Latinx Youth Conference digitally. This day of art, music and community is dedicated to Latinx youth, presented by the teens of the ESB-MACC Caminos Teen Leadership program. If you know any youth who would like to participate, tell them to follow the group on Instagram to learn more: @atxcaminos.

Caminos is an immersive paid internship empowering Austin-area teens to carve their own path in the creative arts. Students apply and are accepted into the program for one year, during which they are actively engaged in working with ESB-MACC professional staff, artist mentorships, community engagement, special workshops and cultural events.