LBJ Presidential Library Reopens July 14

LBJ Presidential Library will open its doors to the public on Wednesday, July 14. The new exhibit, Lady Bird: Beyond the Wildflowers, celebrates the life and legacy of Lady Bird Johnson. The former first lady is often associated with promoting environmental conservation and the wildflowers that brighten the country’s landscape.

The LBJ Library is located on the campus of the University of Texas campus. Parking is free. The public is invited to visit the Library Wednesday through Sunday every week at two-hour intervals from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission tickets must be purchased in advance and capacity is limited. Reserve your ticket at lbjlibrary.org/footer/plan-your-visit/#admission.