This month we celebrate Earth Day!

What better way to celebrate the earth than to learn about native Texas trees? In this craft we will identify different trees native to Texas and learn how to create a leaf rubbing. You can create your own collection of leaves from various Texas plants or any leaves you choose.

Leaf rubbing instructions:

Using any sheet of paper, simply place your leaf of choice on a hard, flat surface underneath the paper. The smoother the surface, the better the rubbing will be.

Lay a crayon on its side on top of your paper and rub over the leaf leaving a pattern of the leaf on your paper.

You can layer lots of leaves to create patterns or even spell out words.

Another idea is to create one leaf per sheet and make a book of leaves that you have identified.

This also applies to flowers or most anything you see in nature. What a great reason to go out and explore your surroundings! A favorite park of ours near Terra Toys is the Beverly S. Sheffield Northwest District Park located at 7000 Ardath St. This park has gorgeous ponds and lots of plants and trees native to Texas.