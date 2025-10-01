Leander Fall Family Festival Returns to Stepping Stone School

Stepping Stone School, a 27-time winner of Austin Family magazine’s “Best in Childcare” award, will host its annual Fall Family Festival on October 25 from 10 a.m. to noon at its Leander location. The event is designed to thank local families and show appreciation for their ongoing support.

The festival will feature a variety of family-friendly activities, including games, arts and crafts, face-painting, and a bounce house. Parents can participate in a fun “Bake Walk,” while attendees will have a chance to win exciting raffle prizes. Local vendors, such as Thundercloud Subs and Salgado’s Bakery, will provide food and refreshments.

In addition to entertainment and food, children will have the opportunity to explore Leander Police and Fire Department vehicles. The event offers something for everyone, making it a great outing for families in the community.

Members of the Austin Family magazine team will be participating in the event and look forward to seeing you at our booth at Stepping Stone School in Leander, located at 225 Block House Drive.