Two literary festivals bookend the month of October, with the Texas Teen Book Festival happening Oct. 6 and the Texas Book Festival taking place Oct. 27 and 28. Both festivals are free and open to the public.

The Texas Teen Book Festival will take place at St. Edward’s University. The author lineup includes Marissa Meyer, Patrick Ness and David Levithan. Attendees can enjoy sessions, panels, book signings and sales. For more information, visit texasteenbookfestival.org.

The Texas Book Festival will take place on the grounds of the Texas State Capitol and along Congress Ave. More than 50,000 attendees are expected to take part in book signings, sales, kids’ activities, food trucks and more over two full days. The lineup includeschefs, photographers, activists and nationally renowned authors such as Susan Orlean, John Scalzi, Phoebe Robinson, Scott Kelly, Julián Castro, Jose Antonio Vargas, Dessa, Ben Fountain, Carol Anderson and Mimi Swartz. For more information, visit texasbookfestival.org.