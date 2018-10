Austin-based Kammok recently announced its new Roo Jr. hammock for campers ages 4 to 10 and under 54 inches in height. Built for both camping and backyard play, the kid-sized hammock uses tear-resistant and water-repellent fabric, has a no-tip design and a load capacity of 400 lbs. Kammok was founded in 2010 and has since become a leading manufacturer of lifestyle and technical hammocks, trail quilts, tents and sleeping bags.