Little Hummingbird Society Presents Family Yoga With ATX Yoga Girl

Austin Parks Foundation will be hosting Little Hummingbird Society: Family Yoga w/ ATX Yoga Girl live on Instagram on Friday, Nov. 13, at 11 a.m. Created for families of all sizes and abilities, family yoga provides time to connect, laugh, play and have fun! All classes include yoga games, breath work, meditation and relaxation.

Austin Parks Foundation’s Little Hummingbird Society offers parents an opportunity to engage with their community and have fun with their kids while promoting a healthy lifestyle, volunteerism and advocacy for your youngest park-goers.

To keep an eye out for updates and future events, follow Austin Parks Foundation and ATX Yoga Girl on Instagram.