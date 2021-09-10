Little Hummingbird Society Tree Mulching

Join Austin Parks Foundation’s Little Hummingbird Society in giving back at the South Austin Senior Activity Center. Little Hummingbird Society offers kids a great way to learn about giving back to their community and the importance of Austin’s parks, trails and green spaces. Parents can have fun with their kids while promoting a healthy lifestyle, volunteerism and advocacy for our youngest park-goers! We’ll spend the day mulching some newly planted trees, picking up litter and serving a vital population of our city.

Volunteers should bring their own mask and water bottle. All other needed supplies will be provided. Meet in the parking lot on Saturday, September 18, to get started right at 9 a.m. Event ends at 11 a.m. For more information, visit bit.ly/3hlvqj4.