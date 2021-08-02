Local Austin, Texas Student Wins $3,000 National Small Business Scholarship for College Studies

As students head off to college this month, the National Association for the Self-Employed (NASE), the nation’s leading advocate and resource for the self-employed and micro-business community, today announced that local Austin, Texas-resident Dava Flowers has been awarded a $3,000 scholarship as part of the organization’s NASE Dependent Scholarship program.

“After a yearlong-pandemic, small businesses, like Dava’s family, all face tight budgets and bottom lines that usually don’t include the rising cost of higher education for dependent children,” said John Hearrell, NASE’s Vice President of Membership and Affiliate Programs.

The National Association for the Self-Employed, the nation’s leading advocate and resource for the self-employed and micro-business community, awarded Dava the scholarship to help defray the costs of attending the University of Texas at Austin, where she plans to major in Government with a minor in Russian.

The NASE Dependent Scholarship Program is an educational scholarship awarded to the dependent of NASE members to help ease the financial burden of tuition and other costs associated with attending college. This year, five winners were chosen and each will receive $3,000 scholarships from the National Association for the Self-Employed.

This award-winning program is open to legal dependents of NASE Members, ages 16-24. To apply, students need to be high school students or college undergraduates planning to enroll in college for the upcoming fall semester. Consideration is based upon: