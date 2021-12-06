Local High Schools Rank High in the Nation

According to the U.S. News & World Report, of 17,857 high schools in all 50 states, three area schools ranked in the top 100 best public high schools in Texas and in the top 500 in the nation.

Two schools in Austin ISD made the top 100 list. Liberal Arts and Science Academy (LASA) ranked #4 in the state of Texas and #41 in the nation. Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders ranked #12 in the state and #98 nationally. In Round Rock ISD, Westwood High School is listed as #69 in Texas and one of the top 500 in the nation.

Schools were ranked on six factors based on their performance on state assessments and how well they prepare students for college.