A couple of Austin-based authors debuted new books in May. Trevor Romain’s Connecting with Kids in a Disconnected World contains practical strategies, effective tools and inspiring stories designed to help adults shape and improve connections with kids. Romain is a best-selling author, illustrator and motivational speaker with over 50 books in print.

Carmen Oliver’s picture book A Voice for the Spirit Bears is the story of a young Canadian boy overcoming challenges to save a rare animal. As his cause takes off, he discovers a fearlessness within himself. Oliver also penned a trio of award-winning books entitled Bears Make the Best Reading Buddies, Bears Make the Best Science Buddies and Bears Make the Best Math Buddies.

