A father and daughter have teamed up to write a book about gratitude. Grow Grateful, released in October, is a picture book that takes readers on a camping trip with main character Kiko. Co-author Jon Lasser, PhD, is a psychologist, school psychologist, professor and associate dean for research at Texas State University in San Marcos. His daughter, Sage, is an undergraduate psychology student at UT Austin.

Who Stole My Child? Parenting Through the Four Stages of Adolescence, released in November, offers insight and actionable advice for bewildered parents seeking to cope with development in children ages 8 to 18. Author Carl Pickhardt is an Austin-based psychologist who has spent over 30 years counseling parents.