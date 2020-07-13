Local Students Offering Free Tutoring

When schools shut down because of COVID-19, many students struggled with the adapted learning. To help address this challenge, Alex Foote created an online tutoring service (which you can access here: thelearningrooms.weebly.com) that offers free online tutoring to students who want to either catch up on coursework or get ahead. Alex and associates are particularly interested in helping students in grades 3-12 who cannot otherwise afford private tutoring.

Alex is a straight-A rising senior student who previously volunteered as a math camp assistant and swim coach. He has recruited five other tutors with similar academic credentials from AISD, RRISD, and Leander ISD. They have already tutored many students, but we are ready to expand so that they can help more students in the Austin area.