Austin-based Guiltless Goodies has launched new flavors and snack packs. Founded and operated by Lindsey and Daniel Crouch, the treats are seed-flour based and free of gluten, dairy, soy, yeast and preservatives. What the treats do contain is antioxidants, healthy fats, protein and fiber.

The new flavors include cinnamon maple skinny donuts and skinny cake donuts, available in a snack pack size. Long time favorites like love muffins, chocolate glaze skinny donuts and best cookies ever are now available in snack pack sizes, too.