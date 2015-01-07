“Logan Lucky” is Better than “Baby Driver”

Films |

“Logan Lucky” is Better than “Baby Driver”

Logan Lucky, rated PG-13

Starring Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Daniel Craig, Riley Keough, Katie Holmes, Hilary Swank, Seth MacFarlane, Jack Quaid

Austin Family Critical Rating: 5 of 5 stars

Austin Family Family-Friendly Rating: 4 of 5 stars

Steven Soderbergh’s welcome return to cinema, Logan Lucky, is one of the most delightful surprises of the year – the working class heist answer to Soderbergh’s own Ocean’s Eleven (2001) series. It’s as tightly constructed a picture as you would expect from the always economical and precise Soderbergh, but imbued with a looseness that makes watching the film such a pleasure.

Channing Tatum and Adam Driver star as West Virginia brothers Jimmy and Clyde Logan, both of whom are decidedly unlucky (Jimmy, with a hurt leg, is let go from his job as a coal miner, and Clyde lost his arm serving a tour in Iraq). Together, they devise an intricate plan to rob the Charlotte Motor Speedway during a NASCAR race. To pull it off, they’ll need the help of their sister Mellie (Riley Keough) and particularly the assistance of explosive expert Joe Bang (Daniel Craig), who is currently incarcerated.

Logan Lucky has its own energy, completely separate from the whiz-bang style of the Ocean’s Eleven movies. It moves at the same relaxed speed as its characters – all of them vivid and rich enough to deserve their own movies. The Logans and company are subdued and leisurely, even while planning a major heist, which made me feel oddly relaxed and at home – a feeling I haven’t really experienced in a crime film. The manner in which they pull off the robbery is reflective of the specifics of the region. Just as Soderbergh made Tampa, Florida, an inseparable part of the milieu of Magic Mike (2012), he once again makes the West Virginia and North Carolina locales of Logan Lucky essential to this film’s story.

More than anything, this movie has soul. When Jimmy’s daughter Sadie (Farrah Mackenzie) starts singing an impromptu rendition of Take Me Home, Country Roads by John Denver at her talent show to honor her father, it’s a genuinely moving moment in which the film stops in its tracks and allows for something purely character-driven, almost unrelated to the robbery. It’s this kind of scene that elevates the film ever-so-slightly above the other great heist film from this summer, Baby Driver.

The film also has a third act that adds to its complexity. Most films would be satisfied to end right after the big climactic heist, but this one shows the characters adjusting to life after the heist (and, of course, provides some crucial details withheld from the audience during the actual robbery). It’s during this section that a lot of Logan Lucky’s structural brilliance becomes apparent – the set-ups and plants throughout the movie lead to richly rewarding payoffs.

The performances here are superb – it would have been so easy to play these characters as southern caricatures, but every one of them feels authentic and grounded. Craig, in particular, is fantastic as Joe Bang – hilarious, fascinating to watch, and nothing short of a truly original character in modern cinema. Soderbergh (and writer Rebecca Blunt) deserve enormous credit for one of the most entertaining, heartfelt movies to come out in 2017.

This film, although rated PG-13, has very little in the way of objectionable material. It should be appropriate for anyone over the age of 10.

Jack Kyser is a graduate of Austin High School and New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts.

 

Related Articles

“Noah” Grapples with Morality, Beautifully

Noah, rated PG-13 Starring Russell Crowe, Jennifer Connelly, Anthony Hopkins, Ray Winstone, Emma Watson, Logan Lerman Austin Family critical rating:  5 of 5 stars Austin Family family-friendly rating:  3 of 5 stars It’s been a while since a movie took my breath away, but Darren Aronofsky’s stunningly beautiful and unsettling “Noah” did just that. This […]

Why “Iron Man 3” Feels Like “Lethal Weapon”

Iron Man 3, rated PG-13 Starring Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow, Don Cheadle, Ben Kingsley, Guy Pearce, Rebecca Hall, Jon Favreau Austin Family critical rating: 4 of 5 stars Austin Family family-friendly rating: 3.5 of 5 stars Iron Man 3 is an outrageous amount of fun, chiefly because of the involvement of director Shane Black, […]

Latest “Spiderman” is Better, but Not Good Enough

Spiderman: Homecoming, rated PG-13 Starring Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Marisa Tomei, Robert Downey, Jr. Austin Family Critical Rating: 3 of 5 stars Austin Family Family-Friendly Rating: 4 of 5 stars The latest movie in the Marvel Comic Universe, Spiderman: Homecoming is like most of the other superhero installments from Marvel: well made, full of charismatic […]

“Brigsby Bear” is a Late-Summer Surprise

Brigsby Bear, rated PG-13 Starring Kyle Mooney, Greg Kinnear, Mark Hamill, Jane Adams, Matt Walsh, Michaela Watkins, Claire Danes, Andy Samberg Austin Family Critical Rating: 5 of 5 stars Austin Family Family-Friendly Rating: 4 of 5 stars I’ll admit that Dave McCary’s Brigsby Bear was not on my radar as one of the must-see films […]

“The Perks of Being a Wallflower” Resonates

The Perks of Being A Wallflower, rated PG-13 Starring Logan Lerman, Emma Watson, Ezra Miller, Paul Rudd, Melanie Lynskey, Joan Cusack Austin Family critical rating: 4 of 5 stars Austin Family family-friendly rating: 3 of 5 stars The Perks of Being A Wallflower, director Stephen Chbosky’s adaptation of his own very popular novel, is the […]

Driver License Rush

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is encouraging residents to get a jump on their summer to-do lists by renewing their license or ID card early or online. The summer months tend to be one of the busiest times of the year at driver license offices, and many Texans are eligible to skip the […]

“Silence” Is the Film of the Year

Silence, rated R Starring Andrew Garfield, Adam Driver, Liam Neeson, Issei Ogata Austin Family Critical Rating: 5 of 5 stars Austin Family Family-Friendly Rating: 2 ½ of 5 stars There are so few good films about religion – particularly ones that ask questions rather than give answers. In Martin Scorsese’s Silence, a powerful question is […]

Sound and Cinema: Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Date/Time Date(s) – 07/01/20157:00 pm Location The Long Center Categories Family Events Cost: FREE Website: soundandcinema.do512.com Phone Number: N/A Additional Information: Now in its third season, Sound & Cinema 2015 features unique pairings of classic movies with a diverse array of local musical guests. Each band plays a musical tribute to the night’s movie, followed […]

Sound and Cinema: The Naked Gun

Date/Time Date(s) – 07/29/20157:00 pm Location The Long Center Categories Family Events Cost: FREE Website: soundandcinema.do512.com Phone Number: N/A Additional Information: Now in its third season, Sound & Cinema 2015 features unique pairings of classic movies with a diverse array of local musical guests. Each band plays a musical tribute to the night’s movie, followed […]

Sound and Cinema: Ghostbusters

Date/Time Date(s) – 07/15/20157:00 pm Location The Long Center Categories Family Events Cost: FREE Website: soundandcinema.do512.com Phone Number: N/A Additional Information: Now in its third season, Sound & Cinema 2015 features unique pairings of classic movies with a diverse array of local musical guests. Each band plays a musical tribute to the night’s movie, followed […]

Lucky you! Ten ways to find more good fortune

Sometimes it feels like the universe is against you. The baby isn’t sleeping. You didn’t get the promotion at work. Car repairs cost more than the estimate. Then the water heater exploded, flooding your house again. If a string of bad luck has you singing the blues, it’s time to change your tune. Studies show […]

“Magic in the Moonlight” Is a Lovely Romance

Magic in the Moonlight, rated PG-13 Starring Colin Firth, Emma Stone, Marcia Gay Harden, Jacki Weaver, Simon McBurney, Eileen Atkins, Hamish Linklater Austin Family critical rating: 4 of 5 stars Austin Family Family-Friendly rating: 4 of 5 stars Magic in the Moonlight, Woody Allen’s 44th film, is our yearly reminder that there’s still at least one […]

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from Austin Family Magazine

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This

Share This

Share this with your friends!