Long-term Access to the Arts

TexARTS, a non-profit arts education and performance organization serving the Lake Travis area for more than 17 years, has acquired land and a building in Lakeway, Texas to plant permanent roots. In the new facility, TexARTS will be able to expand its critically acclaimed professional series and multifaceted arts education program.

The new facility will offer additional studio spaces to support more advanced arts programs, a special sensory room and an upgraded theater, including new sound, lighting and seating.

All donations are tax deductible and a naming rights program for key areas of the building is available. TexARTS expects to open its new facility to students and professional productions in spring, 2024.

