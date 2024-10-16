Love Bluebonnets? October is the Optimum Month to Plant.

Want bluebonnets in your yard in the spring? October is the time to plant.

If you are new to Austin or you’re a native Austinite, bluebonnets are part of Austin culture and our way of life. In the spring, we love to take our little ones, our fur babies, or selfies of us in the bluebonnets.

People can be seen all around Austin, on the side of the roads in the springtime, dressed up to take the yearly picture in the bluebonnets. Perhaps this is the year you will plant some in your yard.

Things to consider: where you plant, how many seeds to sow, location in your yard you want to plan in spring to be unmowed so that your bluebonnets have the best chance to flourish. Read more on the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center website: www.wildflower.org/learn/how-to/grow-bluebonnets