Registration is now underway for Central Texas Medical Center’s (CTMC) 33rd annual HealthCheck, Hays County’s largest health fair. The event will take place Tuesday, Apr. 23, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Embassy Suites in San Marcos.

The event allows participants to receive more than $500 worth of important tests for just $30 and includes:

  • Complete Metabolic Panel (screening for glucose, renal and liver disorders);
  • Lipid Panel (cholesterol with HDL/LDL breakdown, triglycerides), and;
  • Complete Blood Cell Count (white blood cell, hemoglobin, hematocrit and platelets).

Several additional screenings are available for low fees, including Thyroid Stimulating Hormone, or TSH ($15), Hemoglobin A1C ($15), Vitamin D ($15) and Hepatitis C ($15). Qualifying criteria is required to receive the Carotid Artery Disease (CAD) and Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) screenings, which cost $30 each.

While blood draws will be available at the HealthCheck event on Apr. 23, participants are urged to register for a pre-event community blood draw, so they can review their results with a clinical provider at the event.

Community blood draw dates and location are as follows. Each community blood draw will take place from 7 to 10 a.m. Participants must fast for at least eight hours. Se habla Español.

San Marcos: CTMC Community Classroom, 1301 Wonder World Dr.: Feb. 1, 8, 15, 22; Mar. 1, 8, 15, 22, 29; Apr. 5

San Marcos: Centuro Cultural Hispano, 211 Lee St.: Feb. 14; Mar. 14

Wimberley: Wimberley Community Center, 14068 Ranch Rd 112: Mar. 13

Kyle: Live Oak Health Partners, 177 Kirkham Circle: Mar. 20

To register for a pre-event blood draw, call CTMC at 512-753-3818. Registration will continue through Apr. 19. For more information, visit www.CTMCHealthCheck.com.

