A+ Federal Credit Union has donated more than $2,000 to Austin ISD schools to pay off overdue lunch balances as part of its yearlong A+ Gives program. The program is in celebration of its 70-year anniversary and is designed to give back to the communities that have helped A+FCU grow over the past seven decades.
Each A+FCU branch selected a partner school to benefit from the program:
-
The Southwest Austin branch donated $359 to Oak Hill Elementary School.
-
The Northwest Hills branch donated $385 to Murchison Middle School.
-
The Akins High School Branch donated $1,628 to Akins High School.