Lunch Balances Paid

Around Austin

Lunch Balances Paid
A+ Federal Credit Union has donated more than $2,000 to Austin ISD schools to pay off overdue lunch balances as part of its yearlong A+ Gives program. The program is in celebration of its 70-year anniversary and is designed to give back to the communities that have helped A+FCU grow over the past seven decades.
Each A+FCU branch selected a partner school to benefit from the program:
  • The Southwest Austin branch donated $359 to Oak Hill Elementary School.
  • The Northwest Hills branch donated $385 to Murchison Middle School.
  • The Akins High School Branch donated $1,628 to Akins High School.
Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from Austin Family Magazine

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This

Share This

Share this with your friends!