Happy October, everyone! We’re getting into the spooky spirit with a fun craft for all ages. Austin is known for its large migrating bat population, and we think it’s high time we celebrate these amazing, airborne animals! Learn how to make your very own paper bat and keep this Halloween cool and classically Austin.

What You Need

black construction paper

bowls in two sizes for tracing

pencil

scissors

googly eyes (can be found at any craft store or in the craft section of your local grocery store)

white crayon/chalk

glue

What You Do

Use the bowls to help you trace two circles on the construction paper. The smaller circle will be your bat’s face, and the larger circle will be the bat’s wings. Cut out the two circles. For ears, cut out two triangles of the same size from the remaining construction paper. Fold the larger circle accordion style. This will work on your motor skills! Once completely folded, use scissors to cut the circle in half. This creates the bat’s two wings. Using glue, attach the bat wings to the sides of the bat’s face and attach the bat ears at the top. Now it’s time to create your bat’s face! Glue on the googly eyes and use a white crayon or chalk to give your bat a spooky or silly smile. Give your bat a name and violá!

Adapted craft and photo courtesy of iheartcraftythings.com.

