It’s officially springtime! Austin is a very special place around this time of year. There are thousands of new visitors in town and lots of music playing on the streets. That’s why we’re celebrating all things music and arts this month. Gather your art supplies and enjoy some creative time with the whole family. And who knows? Maybe you’ll be able to start your own band!

Materials

Blue or pink paper straws

Blue or pink String

Yellow feathers

Clear masking tape

Child-safe scissors

School glue

A ruler

Instructions

Select 15 straws and using child-safe scissors and cut them as follows: the first at 10 cm, then add 0.5 cm for the following, the second at 10.5 cm, the third at 11 cm, the fourth at 11.5 cm, the fifth at 12 cm, and so on until the last straw is cut to 17 cm. Glue the straws next to each other by placing glue between each straw. Let the glue dry! Cut a 50 cm string. Glue one end of the string between the first and second straw, then the other end of the string to the penultimate and last straw. Glue the yellow feathers over the strings. Let the glue dry! Finish by wrapping a length of clear masking tape around the straws. You can decorate the masking tape with stickers! Go ahead and make some music!

Photo and craft courtesy of Artsycraftsymom.com

Sponsored by YMCA of Austin