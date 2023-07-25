Making College Dreams Possible



Big Brothers and Sisters of Austin recently hosted their 37th annual Promising Futures scholarship ceremony. Held at the Austin Community College Highland campus on Saturday, June 10th. More than $300,000 in scholarship funds were awarded to help students further their college goals. The keynote speaker for the event was Shellie Hayes-McMahon, BBBS’ executive board of directors, and Rob Evans, morning news anchor for KVUE Austin, was the event’s emcee.

Community partners such as Workforce Solutions, Skillpoint Alliance, Park University, Foundation Communities and PelotonU were also on hand to support the event and provide students with information about their respective programs.