By Sherida Mock

Lisa Druxman loves to see moms make time for themselves. As a speaker, founder of Fit4Mom (a network of fitness programs) and the author of The Empowered Mama, Druxman recently visited Austin for a mega–workout in Zilker Park. There, she and a team of local Fit4Mom instructors led a group of 150 women—along with their children in strollers—through an hour–long Stroller Strides workout. The moms squatted and lunged to a call–and–response version of “Boom Chicka Boom” as assistants blew bubbles to keep the stroller set entertained. Afterward, we chatted with Druxman and others about the power of exercise to build a healthy, happy life.

AFM: What are the broad strokes of The Empowered Mama?

Druxman: It starts with just reconnecting to what’s important to you. Sometimes we forget that, because we become so reactive in the day, just trying to get everything done. I realized myself that my to–do list was pages long, but nothing on that list had to do with what was most important to me: my kids, my marriage, myself. So, I started from scratch and created a new way to do my to–do list based on the things that are most important to me.

We do something in the book called an Ideal Week Schedule, where you plan your week like you plan for a budget. It doesn’t go exactly as you want in a budget, but at least there’s a plan. Most women feel overwhelmed and say that they’re out of balance because they don’t have time for self–care. I try to turn that upside down by putting the self–care in first. Then, it’s the little things like social media that you maybe don’t have time for or television. But if you put the self–care in first, you always feel closer to balance.

Another thing I’ve been talking a lot about is, what’s your minimum effective dose for wellness? We have this vision of the perfect workout being at the gym and it’s an hour or whatever. And that might not be realistic if you’re a busy mom. But just ask yourself, what’s the minimum I need to get in every day to feel good? Maybe it’s 20 minutes of walking. Maybe it’s having the time to meditate for five minutes. Whatever it is for you, just make sure you get in your minimum effective dose each day.

AFM: Why do so many moms get overwhelmed and lose touch with themselves?

AFM: If you were to suggest one New Year’s resolution, what would it be?

Druxman: To do what’s most important first. To focus on what’s important to you. Put your own oxygen mask on first.

AFM: If you only have 5 minutes for yourself in a day, what do you do?

Druxman: Move. Our bodies are meant to move. I tell moms to only exercise on the days that you want to feel good. It will always raise your endorphins. It will always make you feel good. Even if it’s just getting out there and walking the dog, move your body.